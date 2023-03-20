A Floyd County man was arrested Monday and charged with felony kidnapping as well as cruelty to children and battery after taking his 2-year-old son without permission from the child's mother.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police responded to a Fountain Square home at 10:01 a.m. and found that Jackie Blaine Tucker, 35, had been at the location and taken the child without the mother's permission.
"Tucker is the father of the child but had no legal authority to take custody of the child," RPD Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said. "After a brief investigation the CART (child abduction response team) was activated, and an AMBER alert was issued."
Police issued a lookout for a white 2015 Kia Optima driven by Tucker. Multiple agencies within the CART squad responded and tracked Tucker via his cellphone to the area of Morrison Campground Road.
A captain with the Rome Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team was able to make contact with Tucker, who agreed to surrender himself and to turn the child over to police at a nearby service station.
Police met Tucker near Sam Harris Road and Tucker surrendered at 12:48 p.m. The child was recovered unharmed.
"Multiple agencies responded and deployed rapidly to bring this incident to a safe closure," Burnett said. "The Rome Police Department thanked all the agencies involved for their quick response and assistance."
Agencies involved in responding to the call were the Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Rome/Floyd County E-911, GSP and their aviation unit, GBI and their aviation unit, the Floyd County District Attorney's Office victim and witness assistance office, Atrium Health Floyd EMS and the Georgia Department Of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division.
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office and Gordon County Sheriff's Office also assisted by searching for the suspect at possible locations in their respective jurisdictions.