A father and son died in a two-vehicle wreck just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Butler Street and Redmond Circle Sunday night.
Deputy Coroner John Hamilton identified the victims as 61-year-old Pompilio Cornejo and his son 18-year-old Jose Cornejo.
Hamilton said that Pompilio Cornejo, in a 2016 Acadia, pulled out of West Butler Street, perhaps no more than 100 yards from his home and was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 20-year-old Sameer Musleh.
A witness to the wreck told police that Musleh was traveling at a very high rate of speed when he collided with the left front quarter-panel of the Cornejo vehicle, as they attempted to make a turn.
The elder Cornejo was pronounced dead on the scene while his son passed away about 35 minutes later in a local hospital.
Rome police are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine whether or not any charges will be filed.
IN a statement from Rome High School, the school stated that Jose Cornejo was a senior at the school and counselors, and additional system representatives, will be available throughout each day this week on campus to assist students.