Preliminary reports indicate a fatal wreck after a chase that started in Bartow County and continued north into Gordon County on I-75 before ending off Ga. 53 near Sonoraville.
From Gordon County Sheriffs Office:
An automobile pursuit from Bartow County at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 75 to Ga. 53 has ended in a crash east of Sonoraville on 53. A patrol car from a neighboring jurisdiction and the vehicle being pursued were both involved in the crash, which involved an all-terrain vehicle as well.
The crash resulted in a fatality. No Gordon County vehicles or personnel were involved in the crash.
Earlier reports from the Georgia State Patrol said a state patrol trooper was pursuing a vehicle north on I-75.
According to the GSP:
On May 17, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a trooper was completing a fatal crash investigation on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 311. The trooper was notified by Troop A Communications of a vehicle pursuit traveling north toward his location. The trooper observed a gray Nissan Titan pickup truck approaching the crash scene at a high rate of speed.
The pickup traveled off the east edge of the interstate and drove around the crash scene, through the grass, before re-entering I-75 northbound. The trooper began pursuing the pickup as it exited at the 312. The pursuit traveled east on Fairmount Highway toward Ga. 53 and traveled along Ga. 53 eastbound.
During the pursuit, the trooper’s vehicle struck a raised concrete sewer opening along the edge of the roadway which disabled his patrol vehicle and ended his involvement in the pursuit. The patrol vehicle was towed from the scene and the trooper was cleared at the scene by EMTs.