County police responded to a fatal crash involving multiple cars this morning on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek near the Citgo gas station.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor confirmed one fatality. Jocson Abernathy, 39, of Rockmart, was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said police responded to a head-on collision involving several vehicles.
As of Thursday, a total of 22 people have died in fatal car crashes in Floyd County, six of which happened in Rome. An increase in fatal wrecks in Floyd County is being mirrored statewide, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Division Director Roger Hayes said.
“In the state of Georgia we’ve had [more than] 950 fatalities,” Hayes told in an interview. “That is a 16% increase just over last year.”
Referring to the increase in wrecks as the “pandemic after the pandemic,” Hayes spoke with Fincher as part of a public service podcast produced by the police department.
“Floyd County has seen a significant rise in our crash numbers. This year we’re well ahead of our 2019 numbers when we were 13th in the state,” Fincher said.