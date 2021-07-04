While Romans meander among the vendors at the Ridge Ferry Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday, many of those vendors are making plans for the next market — whether it be in Calhoun, Summerville or Gadsden, Alabama.
And when the season draws to an end in October, many are making plans and readying their fields for the next season.
Farming, for many of the vendors, is not just a hobby, but a business. And a nearly 24/7 business, at that.
Most of the time their success, and ability to pay their monthly bills, comes down to one factor that they have little or no control over. The weather.
The wet spring has already caused headaches for folks like Wallace Cook of Lyerly and Tony Bone of Leesburg, Alabama. Bone has 100 acres and is a full-time farmer.
“Rain has hurt us. It’s hurt us bad,” Bone said. “It causes a fungus. People don’t realize what it’ll do to plants. Every time it rains we have to spray.”
Every time Bone has to spray his fields, he estimates it costs about $3,000.
“People don’t realize what a farmer goes through, any farmer,” Bone said.
Cook of Wallace Cook Farms agrees that rain has been a big challenge this year, and just about any other year for that matter.
It’s not just whether it rains on the day of the market and holds down the number of customers. It could be raining the day before, when he’s out on his 25-acre farm getting up the produce for sale.
“It takes all day every day,” Cook said.
In addition to the Rome market twice a week, Cook participates in the Summerville market during the season.
“It’s a living,” said Cook, who’s been farming for about 45 years.
Early in the season, cucumbers and squash have been big sellers for Cook, along with some of the biggest cabbage you’ll ever see.
Early sweet corn has also been picked off the Cook farm and hauled in by the trailer load, where it sells out pretty quickly. The corn will last a little longer on the Wednesday market, he said, but disappears fast on Saturdays.
Both Cook and Bone plant successionally, so they have a good variety of produce throughout the summer months.
Bone said he’ll have eight different plantings of tomatoes, which are the go-to crop on his farm. When the summer planting season is over, he’ll start tomatoes in greenhouses on his farm.
Farming isn’t just a hobby for Bone. His Lookout Mountain Farms employs over 130 people.
“I’m not a gardener. This is all I’ve ever done,” he said. “When my granddaddy passed away, my daddy picked up the farm, and when he got disabled, I picked up the farm.”
Bone’s been in charge of the farm for the past 18 years.
Harvey Hanson, whose farm is between Calhoun and Fairmount, has about 13 acres and sells in markets in Rome and Calhoun. He said the rain has been spotty at his farm this spring and it hasn’t gotten enough.
Insects are also a big problem. Hanson uses Sevin Dust and said the cost of the insecticide has really escalated.
“Everything has gone up. It’s just awful,” Hanson said.
He estimates he spends a solid eight hours a day on the farm, just as if it were a full-time job.
“If I made a living doing this, I’d starve to death,” he said.
Veda Ruiz Jr., a teacher at Rome High School, lives on his father-in-law’s farm in the Gore-Subligna area of Chattooga County. His father-in-law has set aside a couple of acres of sweet corn where any profits go into his five grandchildren’s savings account.
“He wants them to learn about business and agriculture,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz started his Between the Rows business with a half-acre tract that has now grown into an acre. He learned about weather at the school of hard knocks in April, when a late frost killed off most of his okra.
“I figured out I’m working for my sons (ages 5 and 10) when I do this,” Ruiz said. “This is hard work. I’ve lost 15 pounds in the last three or four weeks, but it’s worth it.”
The teacher/farmer takes the money from his farmers market sales and dutifully turns it over to his wife to help pay the family’s monthly bills.
When school starts in August, Ruiz will begin his 20th year in the classroom. His plans are to retire in another 10 years or so, and he’s taking a long hard look at farming on a full-time basis as a way to supplement his retirement.
Any produce left over from Ruiz’s sales at the end of market days is generally composted, he said, but he rarely has much left over.
Arlie Warren has beehives out in West Rome and brings honey to the market every Wednesday and Saturday.
He currently only has four hives as moths have killed off the bees in 10 other hives.
“They get in there and make webs and kill all the bees out. You’re left with all these webs inside your hives,” Warren said. “They mess up the honey and everything else.”
Farming is often likened to gambling. Families invest thousands of dollars into their crops, hoping and praying that the weather will cooperate and insects won’t eat them out of squash and tomatoes.
Most of them wouldn’t have it any other way. Talk to just about any of the farmers at the Ridge Ferry market and they’ll tell you it is something that gets into the blood. For many of them, it’s all they’ve ever done and it’s the ultimate take-your-kids-to-work job.