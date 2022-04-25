Kelly Sanker has been selected as the Exchange Club Family Resource Center’s Katie Dempsey Volunteer of the Year.
Now serving her second term as the agency’s vice president, and a long-time co-director of the Tillman Clocktower 5K and 2-Mile Health Walk, Sanker exhibits a true servant leader’s heart, and is always ready to creatively and enthusiastically participate in the work of the FRC.
Her husband, Jason Sanker, a past president of the FRC, said this about her: “Kelly brings her endless passion and relentless pursuit of perfection to her work for the Family Resource Center. What makes her unique is her ability to balance that drive with a genuine, heartfelt desire to make her community and the world, a better place, drawing from a deep well of empathy for those in need, such as the families served by the Family Resource Center.”
Sanker’s selection was announced on Friday as part of the Exchange Club’s annual Child Abuse Prevention meeting, which highlights the work of the center. The award is named in honor of Katie Dempsey, who is now a Georgia State House representative. Dempsey was instrumental in founding the Family Resource Center 31 years ago, as part of the National Exchange Club’s child abuse prevention project.
Following Sanker’s presentation, FRC Executive Director Tina Bartleson highlighted the work of the FRC in Floyd County. Utilizing the parent-aide model, the FRC provides in-home services by working with clients one on one. They help the parents use positive discipline methods, learn basic life skills such as budgeting and task management, and provide tangible items to families who need them.
Since its founding in 1991 the Family Resource Center has worked with 4,300 families, representing 5,400 parents and caregivers and 7,100 children.
Bartleson stated that the direct cost of one victim of child abuse over the lifetime of that child is $226,822, with the annual cost of one child in foster care estimated at $10,000. By carrying out their mission of providing in-home education and support to families, empowering them to create safe, stable, and nurturing homes so that their children can grow and thrive, the Family Resource Center makes positive investments in the lives of each client they serve.
One of those clients, Lisa, also spoke to the Exchange Club members. A grandmother of five, Lisa has had custody of her 5-year-old grandson for a year.
With the help of her parent aide and others at the FRC she has seen her grandson transform from a child in trouble every day at school to a young boy who is thriving. She has now been instrumental in forming a small parent support group that will begin meeting later this spring. She is now giving back to others what the FRC has given her.