"Today is not one of those days we can just let go," Army veteran John Fortune said at the beginning of the Rome Exchange Club's Memorial Day ceremony.
The sun beat down on the spaced out crowd of 40 people, many in face masks, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds as Fortune went over the importance of the day of remembrance.
Exchange Club members passed out paper poppies for attendees to wear to honor those who have died defending the country.
"The reason why we're here is that our fallen heroes have paid that price," Fortune said. "We have social distancing, we have some challenges, but we are not forgetting those who have fallen for us."
Fortune recognized two Gold Star Mothers at the event as well, Lynn Napoli and Jan Johnson.
Napoli is from Jasper and had traveled to Rome for the Memorial Day service. Her son Sgt. David Collins died in Iraq on April 9, 2006, during his second tour. Napoli said her son had wanted to join the military ever since he was a young boy.
Johnson met her through Gold Star Mothers and invited her out to the event since there wasn't a ceremony in Jasper due to the coronavirus outbreak. Johnson's son, Specialist Justin Johnson, died on April 10, 2004, in Iraq and is buried at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Air Force Maj. Bill King played "Taps" as the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute and the Exchange Club's Americanism Committee laid wreaths by the flag in honor of the fallen soldiers. Veteran Howard Cothran also laid a wreath in honor of those who have received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle.
King had also performed "Taps" and laid a wreath at Myrtle Hill Cemetery earlier Monday.
The entire ceremony was about 10 minutes long, but attendees left the fairgrounds with some words from Fortune.
"If you took pictures, put them on your Facebook to show your friends that on a small hill in Rome, Georgia, we didn't forget this day."