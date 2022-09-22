Faith & Blue blood drive set to take place on Oct. 10 By Mary Grace Traylor and Emmy Carney Rome News-Tribune interns Sep 22, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of Rome law enforcement plan to help the community in an upcoming blood drive, called a Faith & Blue, which invites members of the community to participate by donating blood.The blood drive will take place on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia State Patrol Post 38 located at 3386 Martha Berry Highway.Sgt. Chris Harris with the GSP said the Georgia Department of Public Safety is partnering with Faith & Blue to assist in resolving the shortage of usable blood.Faith & Blue is a faith-based organization that is aimed at bringing law enforcement into communities to make neighborhoods feel safe and inclusive.For those interested in donating blood, the process should take 20 to 45 minutes, Harris said, depending on each individuals’ circumstances.“This is great opportunity to show that law enforcement is a part of the community in both good and bad times,” he said. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Christopher Twyman admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers Rome attorney settles campaign complaint with state ethics commission Right on time: David Brooks settles into the role of pastor at First Baptist Church River District plans begin moving forward as demolition begins off West Third Street Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories KeyBank's new Key Coverage Zone helps clients avoid overdraft fees 39 min ago H.S. Boys Soccer Wrap: In OT, Burlington City hands TCPA first loss 39 min ago Editorial: Keep children safe with car seat common sense 40 min ago Madison County Sheriff Arrest Blotter Sept. 12-Sept. 19 40 min ago O’Connell knows he needs to get Cook more involved in Vikings offense 43 min ago Dining review: Lumen8's impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs 50 min ago Uber sex assaults / St. Joseph Hospital / Robot lunch delivery 50 min ago Robots are now delivering lunch to students at a Maine university 50 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula. Bartow fire report: Business destroyed, dog and chickens perish, roads close in four fires between Saturday and Monday. Latest Region Stories KeyBank's new Key Coverage Zone helps clients avoid overdraft fees 39 min ago H.S. Boys Soccer Wrap: In OT, Burlington City hands TCPA first loss 39 min ago Editorial: Keep children safe with car seat common sense 40 min ago Madison County Sheriff Arrest Blotter Sept. 12-Sept. 19 40 min ago O’Connell knows he needs to get Cook more involved in Vikings offense 43 min ago Dining review: Lumen8's impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs 50 min ago Uber sex assaults / St. Joseph Hospital / Robot lunch delivery 50 min ago Robots are now delivering lunch to students at a Maine university 50 min ago