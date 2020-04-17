Fairview School receives award from Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

The Fairview School has received a 2020 Excellence in Restoration Award from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The honor is one of 24 handed out by the preservation group Friday.
The Fairview School in Cave Spring is one of just a handful of school buildings in Georgia constructed specifically for African American children. It operated from 1925 until 1954 and following its shutdown, the campus suffered from years of neglect. So far, three of the four buildings on the Padlock Mountain Road campus have been demolished.
In 2009, the First Grade Classroom Building, was placed on the Georgia Trust’s Places in Peril list in 2011, drawing new attention to the building, and the history behind it.
Joyce Perdue-Smith and the Fairview Board of Directors, with assistance from volunteers and community members, began fundraising efforts to try to restore the school several years ago.
That campaign received a huge shot in the arm from Wes Walraven and Brian Moore pledged $75,000 to the project in December of 2017 if the community could raise a like amount. That was accomplished by August 2018 when community-wide efforts reached another $100,000.
Walraven said he was extremely happy to see the project get additional recognition. "
"The Trust only gives out a handful of awards every year and there is a lot of preservation work going on in Georgia," Walraven said.
In 2017, the building was formally listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The restoration team was able to retain more than 90% of its original material.
Now the last phase is being called "The Last Mile Campaign."
Perdue-Smith said the last segment of the restoration project, which will include handicapped accessibility, walkways around the building, gardens as well as improved entrance driveway and parking will cost approximately $218,000.
She hoped to have that fundraising well underway but the COVID-19 crisis has put that on hold.
"We want to be respectful of the other agencies and non-profits that have more serious needs right now," Perdue-Smith. It will probably be late summer before we make a true effort to continue actively fundraising."
The education curriculum for visitors to the campus has all been worked out so that all that remains before the historic school becomes a living history center is the final fundraising push.