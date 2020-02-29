Atop a hill not far from downtown Cave Spring’s only stop light sits a mound of black history that began in 1924.
The Fairview School was founded to educate black children of Floyd County during the time of segregation. Community members took a renewed interest in the school almost a decade ago, when remnants of it were found buried in thick kudzu growth.
Joyce Perdue-Smith and Bernice Jackson, who are spearheading the restoration project, opened Fairview’s doors on Saturday to inform the community about what’s next.
“We have a curator out of Atlanta that’s going to help us curate, but we’re not quite ready to bring them in just yet,” Perdue-Smith said. “We really need bathrooms, and finish out some of the aspect of the grounds.”
The group hopes to have a garden in front of the first grade building. They also hope to form a STEM-based curriculum to educate local school children on the history of the school.
“Once we get the curriculum, we’re going to try to get students involved where they can come down and see the gardens,” Perdue-Smith said.
Jackson, who is an alumna of E.S. Brown, said the project of restoring the buildings has been a community effort.
“We had two galas, it was one of our biggest fundraisers at the DeSoto Theater,” Jackson said. “We’re going to try to have another one. It’s been a community effort, and an alumni effort, to get to where we are now.”
Two Alabama residents who were celebrating their anniversary came to Cave Spring and got a glimpse of the history.
“For one thing, the work of these people to preserve this is amazing. I wouldn’t know how to even start something like this,” said Debbie Ridgeway, who came with her husband, Michael. “There’s so much in history that we take for granted. We just think it’s always been here, but we don’t know what goes into having a school in those days.”
The Fairview School will also be open on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for viewing. It will reopen on March 14 and March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.