The Fairview School in Cave Spring has been honored by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation with its 2020 Excellence in Restoration Award.
The single building off Padlock Mountain Road is one of the few remaining school buildings across Georgia constructed explicitly for the education of Black students during the Jim Crow era.
The school was in operation for nearly three decades, from 1925 until 1954. After its closure, the campus suffered from years of neglect to the point that kudzu had virtually overtaken the building.
The First Grade Classroom Building, the sole remaining building at Fairview, was listed on the Georgia Trust’s Places in Peril list in 2011, bringing much-need attention to the structure.
Under the leadership of Joyce Perdue Smith and the Fairview Board of Directors, architect Joseph Smith of Architectural Collaborative and his team, efforts began to restore the historic building, which was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
In 2018, Wes Walraven, came on board with a generous matching grant, kicking off the Fairview team’s first large-scale community fundraising drive. That effort, coupled with grant funds, raised the capital for the restoration which was completed in February 2019.
The care and dedication shown by all involved to uphold a high standard of preservation resulted in a restored building that retains more than 90% of its original material. Restoration of this historically significant landmark will continue to tell the story of rural African American schoolchildren in the era of segregated education while also speaking to, and actively contributing to, the education of twenty-first century schoolchildren.
“They have kept us in front of the whole state of Georgia, said Joyce Perdue-Smith who added that architect Joseph Smith is expected to lead the effort to complete a porch on the school, which will facilitate a certificate of occupancy to be issued.
“Some outside contractors will be pouring a walkway and ramp so we will be completely compliant and we will be able to open the campus,” Perdue-Smith said. She hopes that work can be completed by June.
Perdue-Smith also hopes roads to access the campus can be paved by the end of the year.
Awards for Excellence in Restoration recognize exemplary restoration of historic structures. An accurate restoration project depicts the form, features and character of a historic building as it appeared at a particular period of time. Restoration requires sensitive upgrading of mechanical systems and other code-required work to make the site functional.