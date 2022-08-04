Those with an interest in local history, particularly African American history, are invited to a special symposium Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Fairview Brown organization will host a free symposium this weekend on education in the African American community.
According to the organization, Fairview Brown is a nonprofit group seeking support for the restoration of the last remaining building constructed in the 1900s for future community-based adaptive services. "Renovation of this educational legacy preserves the rich African American cultural experience."
As part of the symposium, Fairview Brown will provide tours at the newly renovated Fairview School located at 278 Padlock Mountain Rd. in Cave Spring starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5, 6 and 7.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., a meet-and-greet with educational speakers Anthony Knight, founder of the Baton Foundation as well as Sarah Love, archaeologist and architectural historian with the Georgia Department of National Resources. These presentations will be held in the sanctuary of Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
A short film, "The Fairview Story," will be shared and hosts Jon Hershey and Gregory Shropshire will interview the speakers starting at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary Friday and Saturday evening.
On Sunday following the tours at the campus, "Rosenwald, The Film" will be screened at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church starting at 6 p.m.