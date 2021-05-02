Construction is set to resume again on accessibility features at the Fairview School historic site's first grade building in Cave Spring.
The nonprofit Fairview and E.S. Brown Heritage Corp. has restored the old -- once abandoned -- classroom of the Rosenwald "colored" school where Black students in Floyd County were educated from the 1920s through the decades of segregation. Other buildings are gone but work to document and sgare the story is continuing.
A video made Sunday presents a tour and open discussion on the importance of preserving such historic sites. It features honorary board advisors Jeannie Cyriaque and Jamil Zainaldin, architect Joseph Smith and former students of the school. It can be viewed online at the "Fairview School Historic Site" YouTube channel.
The classroom building is temporarily closed for the accessibility work.
The project provides for porches at both ends of the building, ramps for ADA compliance, a walkway on the east side of the building, and the accompanying site drainage and water management components.
"Though delayed by COVID-19 and the resulting economic slow-down, grants and contributions have financed this critical aspect of the project. When completed, the campus will be safe and easier for everyone to visit," board chair Joyce Perdue-Smith said in the foundation's newsletter.
However, the cost for materials and other changes with suppliers and service providers during the pandemic has led the board to launch a 30-day "Open the School Doors" crowdfunding campaign.
The goal is to raise $27,000 by May 30. Donors may contribute directly on the webpage at tinyurl.com/rcyvtcc or through information provided on the website FairviewBrown.org.
The organization also has its 12th annual barbecue fundraiser set for May 28. It will be a drive-through event in two places: from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring.
Catered by Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse in Cartersville, the menu ranges from chopped chicken or pulled pork plates at $12 each to larger orders of rack of ribs, Boston butt and brisket. And sides.
Advance orders can be placed on the Fairview website shop through midnight, May 19. After that, call 706-266-8199.
Tickets also are available in Rome at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill or the Rome Area History Center on Broad Street. In Cave Spring, they're being sold at Bellhouse Gifts & Antiques and Cave Spring Outdoor Equipment on Alabama Street.