CALHOUN -- Fairmount police officers Mike Taylor and Billy Brackett were honored Monday night for saving the life of a local father who, devastated after the death of his daughter, begged police to shoot him.
Police Chief Will Regan said their ability to form a connection with the man and de-escalate the situation calmly is the reason he is alive today.
“On August 31 (they) were faced with a situation that plagues law enforcement officers in this country. A local resident, distraught at the tragic loss of his daughter, attempted to bait officers into taking his life during a traffic stop,” Regan said. “Commonly referred to as suicide by cop, these situations often end in a loss of life. On this day the outcome was very different.”
Police said the man was armed with a knife at the time of their interaction with him and extremely emotional. His daughter had passed away a week earlier and he begged them to shoot him. Taylor and Brackett refused.
Instead, the two Fairmount police officers offered him comfort, compassion and understanding.
“I could not be prouder to say I work alongside both of them,” Regan said.
A Taser was eventually utilized so that the man could be taken into custody without the situation escalating any further and to avoid any potential need for other force.
On Monday night, Taylor was awarded the Medal for Valor. Brackett was awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.
“The combined actions of these officers absolutely saved a life on that day,” Regan said.