F&P Georgia is growing again.
The auto parts manufacturer in the Floyd County Industrial Park off US 27 South announced plans for growth over the next three years during a meeting of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority on Tuesday morning.
The expansion will result in a $23 million capital investment and addition of at least 15 new jobs over three years.
“Rome and Floyd County have been a great home for F&P. We are proud to continue to grow our business here," said Plant Senior Manager Nat Massey. "We are also very thankful for the support of the people, government and Development Authority of Rome and Floyd County."
F&P, a major supplier to both Honda and Nissan, opened in Rome 2001 with 70 employees and has already expanded five times growing to more than 400 employees.
The expansion will be to produce the front and rear subframe and other components for a vehicle to be manufactured at a new Original Equipment Manufacturer.
The R-FCDA also huddled in executive session with three representatives of another existing industry with plans for a possible expansion.
The company has been in Rome and Floyd County for about 30 years. An official with that industry said they still have some work to do on their end before corporate executives give the green light to move forward with the expansion.