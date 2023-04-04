“Extraordinary” was the term a frightened patient used to describe Brittany Sauls, a registered nurse at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center.
The clinical care a patient receives is not always what he or she might remember most after a stay in the hospital. Sometimes it is simply a nurse’s ability to help a patient relax. Sauls, who started at Floyd in June, did just that.
As a result, she received a DAISY Award on Friday, given to nurses for the bedside care they provide. Award winners are nominated by a patient or a patient’s family member.
“When I was admitted to the hospital, Brittany was the first nurse I had. I was worried and scared, not knowing the outcome of my situation. I had a similar situation about two years ago, and I wasn't sure I was going to make it through,” the patient wrote in nominating Sauls for the award.
“Brittany always showed compassion, concern and most importantly, diligence and consistency. She answered any questions I asked, and if she didn't know the answer, she found someone who did. … She reminded me daily not to worry, the doctors would figure it out. She is very empathetic and that does wonders for us, the patients. … I know and understand how difficult it can be to take a little time out and show someone you really care, but the reward is extraordinary! The word describes Brittany totally...extraordinary.”
“I just really enjoy taking care of people. That is the main reason I got into nursing,” said Sauls, who is from Gadsden, Alabama.
The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes bedside nurses for the exceptional care they provide patients. The family of Patrick Barnes established the award after he died from an auto-immune disease while being treated in a Seattle hospital.
Sauls was presented with a DAISY pin and a sculpture titled “A Healer’s Touch.” The DAISY sculptures are hand-carved for the DAISY Foundation by members of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The nurse and her teammates were also treated with cinnamon buns, a DAISY tradition because it was one of the few things Patrick Barnes could eat while he was hospitalized.