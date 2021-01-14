Rome area residents with developmental disabilities will soon have a new program to meet their unique, individual needs.
Extra Special People, based in Watkinsville, will host a showcase event at two locations in Rome on Saturday, offering families a glimpse into its programs, including Java Joy, 360 and Hooray.
ESP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been serving families in the Athens area since 1986.
Hunter Pugh, family support coordinator at ESP, said the group will be branching out to Rome. The focus for Saturday's showcase will be the 360 program, which includes afterschool programs, weekend clubs, summer camp and family resources.
"The day programs will look different every single day, just fun things for people with special needs to do," Pugh said. "Hopefully, eventually, we will have a physical building. We're still fundraising and moving in that direction, but we really wanted to start bringing the programs to Rome."
The ESP philosophy is to emphasize people's abilities, not their disabilities. The agency serves individuals starting from pre-K, with no upper age limitation. Participants have been diagnosed with everything from autism and Down syndrome to spina bifida and cerebral palsy.
A session for families with children under the age of 18 will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. A session for those with special needs family members will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Classic Lanes bowling alley, 75 Huffaker Road.
The Java Joy program has been in Rome for several months. It allows adults with disabilities, called joyristas, to serve coffee to folks from a mobile van that can come to just about any location or event in the community. The program provides job training, self-confidence and meaningful work for people of all abilities
Katarina Christmann, marketing manager for ESP, said the nonprofit is coming to Rome as a result of work with Gaines and Amy Dempsey, who have a special needs child.
"It's a very personal project," Gaines Dempsey said.
The couple went to Watkinsville and Athens to visit some of the ESP locations and said it was difficult to tell some of the special needs children from the volunteers.
"It's just an awesome thing," Gaines Dempsey said. "My experience as a parent of a child with a disability is that we're kind of all alone right next to a lot of other people who are all alone. My hope is that this will be a magnet that will draw us all together."
An unintended result from some of the state's social distancing requirements may have aided in the expansion of the ESP program. During the summer, many of their camps were over the 50 person limit imposed by the governor's order.
The expansion to Rome resulted from the group's broadening of their offerings to comply with the order but still meet the needs of their community.