Public safety leaders in Rome and Floyd County want to create closer relationships between the various agencies and the people they serve.
"We're here to serve them and we're friendly," said Floyd County Police Department Chief Mark Wallace. "They can approach us and I hope that's what they get out of this."
That was the primary purpose of a Public Safety Expo Saturday on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds this past Saturday.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said it was important to reach children during their very impressionable early years. He said that box was easily checked Saturday, particularly with the help of Snickers the bloodhound and the SWAT unit's bomb robot all on display.
A secondary purpose for the expo Saturday was to help recruit new employees.
The Floyd County Police Department is only three officers short of a full staff, however the Sheriff's Department is about 18 positions short.
Recruitment and getting information out to the community about the various functions of the Sheriff's Department was a big reason for their participation.
When it comes to recruiting, the Sheriff's Department can hire a jail officer at the age of 18 whereas a law enforcement deputy has to be at least 21, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bob Couey said.
The ability to recruit jail officers at a younger age gives the Sheriff's department an opportunity to get a taste of the type of work that is involved before sending them off to mandate training to become certified law enforcement officers.
Noah Cook, 14, was one of many teenagers who came out to the expo with his family. Cook expressed interest in becoming a Department of Natural Resources game warden.
"I really like helping the environment," Cook said. "You get to be outdoors and around wildlife." Game Warden Carla Gann was among those on hand for the expo, with one of the DNR river and lake patrol boats.
The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department is almost at 100% staff right now.
"This is an education opportunity for our department, we've had a few teenagers come up and ask what is required to become a firefighter," said Jamie Stone, chief training officer for the fire department.
He stressed that events like the expo show how emergency responders are really all part of one big team that serves the community.
The Rome Exchange Club, which manages the fairgrounds sold hot dogs and hamburgers during the event. Money generated from the sales going back to public safety for the production of a video that can be used in local schools to help educate children about public safety issues.