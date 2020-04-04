It isn’t every Friday afternoon that motorists on Old Calhoun Road get a chance to see camels and zebras as they head home or into town.
Friday, Ramey Salmon thought it might be a good idea to treat folks who have been homebound during the COVID-19 crisis to something different as they were able to get out.
Salmon stared collecting exotics a few years ago. He says did it, for the most part, to help expose his grandchildren to critters a little different from the ordinary beef cattle and horses they see in pastures across the county.
“My wife, Carol, has always loved them too,” Salmon said.
The farm has six camels, llamas, aoudads (pronounced oo-dads) — or Barbary sheep — a zebra, a donkey, swans, emus, peacocks and miniature horses.
The camels are not hard to keep at all, according to Salmon.
“We just feed hay, water, some grain every so often,” Salmon said.
He found his first camel on the internet in California, the next one in North Carolina, then Oklahoma and now actually breeds them on the farm in the Model community.
He’s got one baby, named Trump, and another on the way.
Ken Ruff, who helps Salmon with the camels, said they are very gentle and that the farm does occasionally offer opportunities for camel rides.
Zsa Zsa the zebra is a 2-month-old that Salmon bought from a breeder in Florida.
“That was the last really exotic kind of animal that we wanted,” Salmon said. He has already learned zebras can be a little temperamental. “We’re bottle feeding her four times a day and trying to train her.”
A combination of Salmon’s grandkids and his wife name all of the farm’s animals. One of the llamas is named Pretty Boy Floyd. Coolio is the name given to one of the farm’s aoudads, native to North Africa. Salmon said they are hunted in the wild for their trophy head and horns. He was unquestionably the most rambunctious of the critters in his small pen facing the highway Friday.
Cindy Weems was helping out with Pretty Boy Floyd during the drive-by event and remarked how calm and composed the llama was out in front of a lot of people. Katie Bishop also had an easy time handling Trump the baby camel out for folks to see.
There’s not much else in the way of exotics he wants to add to the farm. “It would have to be something that is unusually odd, tame and really catches my eye,” Salmon said.
Salmon said he was well-pleased with the drive-by event Friday.
“I got a lot of viewers, a loot of thank-you’s, so I think the community really appreciated it,” Salmon said.