The Exchange Club of Rome recognized six Student of the Year candidates at Friday's regular meeting at the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The winner will go on to compete at the district and possibly national levels.
They are (from left), winner Shania McConnell from Coosa High School; Cai Sabino, Rome HS; Darnell Sapp, Pepperell HS; Exchange Club President John Fortune; Carolyn Goss, Model HS; Jaslyn Edwards, Armuchee HS; Kate Scott, Darlington.
The Exchange Club of Rome recognized five candidates for the Book of Golden Deeds award Friday at their regular meeting at the Palladium on Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
They are (from left), Cate Gilbert, Armuchee HS; winner Olivia Miller, Model HS; Exchange Club President John Fortune, Nolan Ely, Pepperell; Lexie Graham, Coosa HS. Abigail Edwards, Unity HS was not pictured.
Model High School's Olivia Miller was awarded the Book of Golden Deeds award Friday at the Exchange Club of Rome's regular meeting at the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
Shania McConnel of Coosa High School was awarded the Student of the Year award by the Exchange Club of Rome Friday during the regular meeting at the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The Exchange Club of Rome recognized two groups of students at their regular meeting Friday afternoon at the Palladium at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The first group of students recognized were the candidates for the Student of the Year award, six students from local high schools who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.
These students are nominated by school counselors, and submit an essay on a topic chosen by the National Exchange Club.
This year's theme was, "Many people have someone whom they admire, whether a parent, sibling, friend, teacher, mentor, etc. Share a story about someone who has greatly impacted your own life and the lives of others. Reflect on the qualities and actions of this person and explain why they have impacted you and your future."
This year's winner was Shania McConnell from Coosa High School. McConnell wrote an essay about her grandmother, who helped raise her as her own mother was recovering from a brain tumor.
"My grandmother was strict and unnecessarily rude," McConnell wrote. "But I was a very opinionated child, and I soon grew to learn from her wisdom and appreciate it."
McConnell plans to attend either New York University or Duke University and wants to become a forensic digital detective.
She will next compete at the Georgia District level, and the winner of that award will compete at the National level. The National winner will be recognized at the National Exchange Convention in July.
The Book of Golden Deeds award recognizes high school and college students who are dedicated volunteers to making their communities a better place to live, and are also nominated by counselors and advisors.
This year's Book of Golden Deeds award was given to Olivia Miller of Model High School, who helps teach life learning skills and peer mentoring to children with autism.