Speaking with heartfelt gratitude, Exchange Club President John Fortune thanked first responders being honored by the club -- without them he wouldn't be here.
During a ceremony Fortune recalled a time when he brushed off his wife's warnings that he wasn't looking himself, but actually he was having a major heart attack.
"If not for the skill and training of those first responders," Fortune said, "I would not be here today."
The club recognized responders from the National Guard, Rome Floyd County Fire Department, Atrium Health Floyd EMS and AdventHealth Redmond EMS.
Fortune began by talking about his experiences on the battlefields of Iraq during his career with the U.S. Army.
"When bad things happen on the battlefields in a place you can't even spell, you will never forget how important a job the combat medics do," he said.
Fortune then introduced the first recipient, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Charles Meeks.
Meeks was one of only 50 soldiers who competed for the title of Best Warrior in 2020. Competitors were evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
The next recipient was the fire department's Capt. Richard Debello, who was introduced by Chief Troy Brock who spoke glowingly of the 18 years Debello has been with the department.
"When you feel the world falling apart," Brock said, "Capt. Debello is the one you call."
Brock said Debello was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, and has earned numerous accolades while serving Rome and Floyd County.
"Capt. Debello really teaches others what he's learned," Brock said. "And that's made a huge difference."
The Exchange Club then recognized two members from Atrium Health Floyd EMS, who were introduced by EMS Director Keith Quinn.
Quinn introduced paramedic Keri Shaw and Lt. Tiffany Helton.
"We see a lot of things that most of us don't want to see," Quinn said. "And we're blessed by being part by a group of people that care."
Quinn praised both responders for being very considerate of their colleagues, before telling a quick story about Shaw checking up on a senior citizen whose husband was hospitalized in the Garden Lakes neighborhood.
"Normally the husband was the main caregiver, and Shaw knew that he had been taken to the hospital unexpectedly," Quinn said. "So Shaw was determined to continually check on her and make sure she was doing well."
Quinn stated it's that kind of dedication that distinguished Shaw and Helton.
"Helton however, is a Lieutenant," Shaw said. "So she'll tell you when you did a good job, and always tell you how you can improve."
Finally the club recognized a responder from AdventHealth Redmond, Capt. Darryl Goodwin, who was unable to attend in person due to illness.
However, accepting the award in his place was AdventHealth Redmond Assistant Director of EMS Frank Matthews, who stated that Rome and Floyd County were fortunate to have such a dedicated staff of highly trained first-responders.
"In Rome and Floyd County, it usually takes us about five minutes to appear at your door if there's an emergency," Matthews said. "However, I know parts of Georgia where people can wait an hour."