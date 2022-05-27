If Rome residents would like to observe Memorial Day with other locals, there are two events scheduled to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S armed forces.
The Exchange Club of Rome's Memorial Day Tribute is a three-day event at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. that begins on Saturday. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be military history displays and a vintage car show. A special observance ceremony will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. featuring keynote speaker U.S. Army LTC Heath Williams, ret.
On Monday, the Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will be conducting their 27th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Shannon Memorial Circle. The event will begin at noon and will feature keynote speaker Louis Byars. Byars is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the Army. In 2001 he became plant manager at Shannon's Brighton Mill and remained in that position until the plant closed.
The program will include a presentation of colors by the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard, the raising of the flag to full staff, the laying of a wreath, roll call of heroes, a three-volley gun salute, the retiring of colors and the sounding of taps as well as a benediction. Max McAdams, scoutmaster of Shannon's Boy Scout troop 30 will be the emcee for the event.