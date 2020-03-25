Floyd County Magistrate Judge Gene Richardson has issued a statement indicating that his court will abide by a Statewide Judicial Emergency Declaration and will put on hold all eviction proceedings.
The Chief Magistrate said they have discontinued all dispossessory cases and sheriff's deputies will not be executing writs of possession - where a deputy removes a tenant - until the state order terminates on April 13.
On a federal level, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were instructed by the federal government to suspend all foreclosure actions and evictions for at least 60 days.
The suspension applies to the roughly 50% of homeowners with a loan backed the public-government sponsored enterprises. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development also announced similar measures. The agencies also said they’ll provide forbearance options to borrowers for up to 12 months.
"We understand the requirements of these emergency orders from both the federal and state governments will affect many people in our community, but during this crisis it is necessary for all of us to work together and make the sacrifices necessary for the long-term benefit of our community and its citizens," Richardson said in an emailed statement.
As soon as the emergency orders are lifted the Magistrate Court will resume its normal function.