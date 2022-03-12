Everett Springs is typically a quiet place — all verdant pastures, sighing hardwoods and brooksong stretching along a valley that leads to the Pocket in northern Floyd County near the Gordon County line.
But the area, though it may appear sleepy to the typical Sunday afternoon visitor, has a rich history, and the book that documents that fact is now available again for a limited time.
Ask any well-established local about the historic buildings on the property right beside Everett Springs Baptist Church, and they’ll likely produce a copy of “A History of Everett Springs Schools: 1877 to 1959,” which reveals the structures to be the educational institutions that once served the area. The book contains narratives, records and photos — a picture of life in the farming community that was home to Moore Seminary, the institution that gave Martha Berry inspiration for establishing her eponymous schools.
The book’s current printing is largely the heart project of Holly CothranDrake, 53. She’s a native Armucheean and the daughter of the book’s author, Carolyn Cothran, an alum of the brick schoolhouse, which was home to Everett Springs School beginning in 1930. The community’s continued interest in her mother’s “historical compilation,” CothranDrake said, has been “a pleasant surprise,” and orders have poured in this time around, prompting her to go ahead and talk details with a local printer.
“I honestly was expecting, maybe 30 maximum orders, and we’re at 184 now,” she said. “That’s when we realized, ‘We’ve got to do this …’ I knew that there were a few people who wanted mom’s book, so I wanted to do that for them, but it’s just been surprising … I’m so pleased that there’s so much interest in the history of the community … So many of my friends’ parents went to school with my mom, and so it’s just generational in the Everett Springs area.”
The ‘little cut-and-paste book’
The process of readying to book for print again was a painstaking one. CothranDrake had to convert existing files to new ones she could edit and store online.
Cothran, now 85, knows from the original undertaking, which began as “a little cut-and-paste book” with submissions from other ESS alumni, that bringing the volume to print is not an easy task. She had a lot of encouragement from her close friend, Martha Kemp, who she said came up with the idea and urged her to accumulate the book’s contents. Although the contents were preexisting this time around, the file conversions and additions proved just as challenging.
“I never would’ve attempted it — never,” Cothran said of this latest project.
She also knew from experience that community interest would be there.
“When she started this, I said, ‘You have created a monster,’” Cothran remembers telling her daughter. “She didn’t know what she was getting into. She’s worked hours on this.”
CothranDrake added photos from more recent school reunions, including 2010 and 2012-2019, along with an updated description of the brick school. She’s seeing interest from people who bought the first volumes and now want new ones, and some plan to give them to friends and family.
The original book and current printing
Cothran is a member of the dwindling crowd of ESS alumni, and the book she first printed in 2006 provides a look at ESS students and teachers and the institutions that preceded them. Much to her surprise, but probably to no one else’s, the first and second printings sold out immediately.
“I never thought more than 35 people would read the book when I made the first one, and that’s how many copies were printed. They were gone that day,” she said. “Everyone picked them up that one day at Mt. Tabor (Methodist Church). So, I had to have 50 more printed. They were gone … We wound up selling, through 2013, 225 copies.”
Over the years, there’s been a sustained interest in the community, and tech innovations have allowed for a more accurate picture of the book’s popularity. CothranDrake used Facebook to get a feel for how many people would make purchase this time around.
“It’s been out in the community,” she said. “People have commented about it and asked about it, but we’ve had no extra copies because she sold and gave away all the previous copies that were printed. And so, with social media, I knew that we could get the word out and that we could get some orders and get an idea of what the interest was like.”
CothranDrake plans to have the project printed in the next few weeks. The selling price of the book will cover production and distribution costs. It’s $15 for those who plan to pick up a copy and $20 for purchasers who need it shipped.
Those who would like to order a copy of the book or need to arrange pickup may find more information on the “Friends of Armuchee” Facebook page or by sending an email to cothranho@Bellsouth.net.