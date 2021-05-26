Community organizations will be holding events throughout the Memorial Day weekend to honor fallen veterans.
The Rome Exchange Club will have military history displays and its Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds from Friday through Monday.
“We have about two groups of people bringing in 30 to 40 tables of military displays and mannequins,” said Americanism Committee member John Fortune. “They’ll show the history of our military and the uniforms and all the equipment they wore. ... It goes all the way back to the Revolutionary War. It’s a wonderful display.”
Early Saturday, the American Legion Post 52 at 1205 Calhoun Ave. will hold a barbecue and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates are $12 each and stew will range from $4 to $32. The food sale will begin at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, the Exchange Club will add a a car show to the display at the fairgrounds. The weekend events will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
On Monday, Memorial Day itself, the Exchange Club will host its annual ceremony at the fairgrounds in the community building from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
The guest speaker for the event is U.S. Army Col. David S. Hubner.
The military displays will still be available to view that Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, in Shannon, the Watters District Council will hold its 25th annual Memorial Day ceremony at noon on Monday at the Memorial Circle.
Travelling north to Chattooga County, Summerville Main Street will be hosting a rededication event for “The Spirit of the American Doughboy” as part of its Memorial Day activities.
Main Street Manager Susan Locklear said in a release that the statue is the first mass produced memorial in the United States and honors the soldiers who lost their lives in World War I.
The Summerville statue was unveiled back in 1934 and re-dedicated in 1988 after it was moved to the front of the Chattooga County Memorial Home.
Recently, they moved it to the Veterans Memorial at Dowdy Park so it can have a more prominent presence in the community.
The rededication ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. near University Street and Rome Boulevard. Music begins at 1 p.m. State dignitaries, an honor guard and Tiger Flight aerial salute are scheduled. Hot dogs and drinks will be served following the ceremony.