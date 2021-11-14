Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation officials are working with representatives from American Ramp Company on the new Etowah Park skate park renovation and redesign.
Executive Director Todd Wofford said he expects the project to begin in the next few weeks after the Missouri-based company receives the purchase order.
“We’re having them design the first phase with the $150,000 and we’ve applied for some state ARPA funds to hopefully expand it,” Wofford said.
The skate park renovation was included in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package with a $150,000 earmark. Georgia received $2.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be distributed throughout the state’s counties. Floyd County applied for several grants last month, including a $150,000 grant to expand the skate park project.
The county is still waiting to hear back from the state about which grants they’ve received, but Wofford and staff already have the first phase of the skate park renovation planned out, including refurbishing the current ramps and installing new equipment.
“There are a lot of great ideas out there, we just don’t have the money. ... If we get the matching 150, that’d be awesome, but it’s still going to turn out really good with what we have,” he said.
Wofford estimates that the project will take about four to six weeks and if the company gets started on the project soon, it could be ready as early as January 2022.
Once the skate park project is complete, the parks and recreation director said they could begin hosting small skating tournaments over at Etowah Park.
A public forum was held last July to get input from the local skateboarding community on what they would like to see included in the project.
Floyd County Commissioners signed off last week on a $150,000 contract with American Ramp Company for the redesign and renovation.