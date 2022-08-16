With a ribbon-cutting set for Friday at the Charles C. Parker Center in Etowah Park and other SPLOST-funded projects wrapping up, the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is turning its sights to the future.
The finishing touches being put on the senior center, located at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Highway, are paid for primarily in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
The ribbon cutting will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Parker Center, and the Georgia Mountain Music Club’s jam sessions will be returning soon.
“The guys have done an awesome job with the center; we’re excited to get the facility back in use,” said Todd Wofford, director of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
Construction on another 2017 SPLOST project, the Parks Hoke Park basketball project in South Rome, has begun, and crews have poured the concrete slab for the courts.
Most of the Parks and Rec monthly meeting on Tuesday was spent detailing the massive amount of work required to maintain the existing parks in the city and county. But there also was some discussions on what the department’s master plan, outlining goals over the next 10 years, will look like.
That process was started almost two years ago, but was slowed primarily due to the pandemic. It is expected to be presented by October. The department has been evaluating the community’s “wish list” for future projects and hopes to have some guidance from city and county officials soon.
The committee also briefly discussed the U.S. 411 corridor as being an area that will require some attention. The significant current and future development in the area is coupled with the lack of available property for future parks.
The U.S. 411 corridor is starting to see a residential boom, with two housing developments slated to begin. The largest, Avalon at Rome, covers 290 acres at the corner of U.S. 411 and the bypass. New housing development is needed, as many new and existing Rome and Floyd County businesses state that lack a of housing is a significant factor in local business investment.