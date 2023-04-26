The three-person investigative panel appointed to hear an alleged ethics complaint filed against a Rome City Commissioner held its first meeting in closed session via Zoom.
That panel met virtually with the appointed special ethics prosecutor representing the city Chris Balch for approximately 30 minutes on Wednesday morning, according to City Clerk Joe Smith.
Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell, Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson and Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey, who were chosen as the three members of the Ethics Investigating Committee, were all in attendance.
Balch earlier said that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss how the process will work and answer legal questions from the committee members. While the meeting was not required to be closed to the public, it is allowed under Georgia law regarding certain legal discussions.
While the agenda for the meeting stated the committee would elect a chair, Smith said they took no action.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at 10:30 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall. That meeting will be open to the public.
There remains some question as to what action would be taken at that meeting. Smith said he believed the committee would then address the issue of whether or not there is enough evidence to move forward to a full evidentiary hearing.
If the committee decides the merits of the complaint warrant such a hearing, a date will be scheduled. If the committee decides the complaint is meritless, then the complaint is dismissed. There is also the possibility that the committee would seek to consult further with Balch before making that decision.
"The committee needs to feel that they have reached a fair conclusion to the matter," Smith said. "Conceivably they could ask for additional (or) more information at the next meeting and need an additional meeting before reaching the verdict of dismissal or moving toward a (full) hearing."
The gist of the complaint centers around allegations of abrasiveness toward staff members and questions about whether Cochran faced a conflict of interest or had a financial interest in projects that came before the commission.
While Rome is a Georgia Municipal Association certified city of ethics and has been for some time, the quasi-judicial process to determine fault has not yet been used, Smith said.