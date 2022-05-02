Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Cherokee County From staff reports May 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Kyle, was apprehended Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Department of Corrections, and sheriff's office personnel at a residence in the Slackland Community. Courtesy of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man who escaped from an Alabama prison on April 23 was captured early Monday in Cherokee County, Ala.According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:David Kyle, was apprehended Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Department of Corrections, and sheriff's office personnel at a residence in the Slackland Community.Kyle, 49, was serving a 99 year prison sentence for the murder of a Cherokee County man in 1998. He was assigned to DOC's Red Eagle Work Center when he escaped from their custody on April 23.Kyle was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of escape and will be held there until the Department of Corrections transports him back to prison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' Rome gives green light to large housing developments along U.S. 411, tables former Northwest Regional Hospital rezoning Around Town: 'Sushi amplified' headed downtown, business moves and remembering the 'plant man' 'A teacher and mentor at heart': Rome school superintendent Larry Atwell remembered Abandoned kitten finds foster home five hours away Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists