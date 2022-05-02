A man who escaped from an Alabama prison on April 23 was captured early Monday in Cherokee County, Ala.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:

David Kyle, was apprehended Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Department of Corrections, and sheriff's office personnel at a residence in the Slackland Community.

Kyle, 49, was serving a 99 year prison sentence for the murder of a Cherokee County man in 1998. He was assigned to DOC's Red Eagle Work Center when he escaped from their custody on April 23.

Kyle was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of escape and will be held there until the Department of Corrections transports him back to prison.

