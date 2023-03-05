Registration is now open for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s virtual session on its PFAS Strategic Roadmap.
The Region 4 session on the toxic ‘forever chemicals’ is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. It will provide information on what the plan means for the region, which covers Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and 6 Tribes. It also offers an opportunity to share feedback directly with EPA Regional and PFAS Council leaders.
Per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances are widely used to make carpets and other items stain resistant. The chemicals have been connected with numerous adverse health impacts and break down very slowly, so they persist in the environment for a long time.
Rome is in the process of a $99.4 million conversion of its raw water intake filtering facility to cope with the chemicals in the Oostanaula River. A multi-year rate increase is underway to pay for it. In the meantime, its primary raw water intake pump has been switched to the Etowah River.
The city has also filed suit against several upstream manufacturers, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with an abatement of what it terms “the continuous nuisance and trespass.”
The EPA’s March 21 listening session is one of a series targeted to specific regions around the country that kicked off on Feb. 28 and will end in late April.
“By hearing directly from communities, we will better understand how PFAS contamination affects individuals’ lives and livelihoods and can better ensure that communities have equitable access to solutions,” said Radhika Fox, assistant administrator for water and co-chair of EPA’s Council on PFAS.
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced in October 2021 the agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap — laying out a whole-of-agency approach to addressing PFAS.
It sets timelines by which EPA plans to take specific actions and commits to bolder new policies to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable. A November 2022 report notes key actions taken during the first year of implementation.