Commission approves process to remove PFAS from city’s water sources

In this November 2021 file photo, Bryan Pate of InSite Engineering shows Rome City Commissioners the results of a PFAS pilot study started that March.

 File, Peyton Elliott
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In