Coosa River Basin Initiative Executive Director and Riverkeeper Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman said the public hearing to consider a coal ash cap-in-place permit for Ash Pond 3 at Plant Hammond is just an effort to rubber stamp action taken by Georgia Power several years ago.
“It was the wrong closure method back then, but they’re now just getting the permit for it,” Demonbreun-Chapman said.
The ash pond itself includes over a million cubic yards of coal ash which has been capped with a ground cover that encompasses almost 25 acres, just east of the now closed power plant.
Georgia Power actually ceased depositing coal ash in that particular location nearly 30 years ago.
Demonbreun-Chapman argues that the spirit of the federal coal combustion rule that the company seeks to comply with concerns dry storage.
“(The Georgia) Environmental Protection Division is interpreting this language in a way where it technically meets compliance,” Demonbreun-Chapman said. “But in real world terms it will not result in dry storage of the coal ash. That coal ash will continue to sit in the groundwater.”
The primary problem CRBI has with the permit is that the ash pond is not lined and sits within the 100 year flood plain of the Coosa River.
A hydrologist who examined the site several years ago came to the conclusion that the ash is sitting in between four and five feet of groundwater all of the time.
“You can assume that if water can make it onto the site, it can make off the site carrying constituents of the coal ash,” Demonbruen-Chapman said. “Their own test wells have shown that the pollutants contained in the coal ash are not staying in the impoundment, they are moving.”
The power company says they’re in compliance.
“Georgia Power’s ash pond closure plans fully comply with the federal Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) rule, as well as the more stringent requirements of Georgia’s state CCR rule,” said Georgia Power’s John Kraft.
The utility spokesman said Georgia’s rule extends beyond the federal rule in requiring a comprehensive permitting and oversight program on a site-by-site basis.
“Regardless of the method used, closure by removal or closure in place, we’re going to be sure that our closure plans are protective of the environment and the communities we serve.” Kraft said.
Stating that testing results meet federal primary drinking water standards, Kraft said, that the company will continue to have independent engineers and geologist monitoring the site and report those results over the next 30 years.
Since the Coosa River is home to an incredibly diverse collection of fish and aquatic wildlife, the CRBI is asking that the closure of Ash Pond 3 should be accomplished in a way that will ensure the containment will not leak and suggest that can only be accomplished with a bottom liner.
Once Ash Pond 3 is closed, Georgia Power, with approval from Georgia Public Service Commission and EPD, plans to install a permitted 2.8 Megawatt solar power facility on top of the closed ash pond.
To participate in the virtual public hearing Tuesday night August 10 at 6 p.m. visit: https://epd.georgia.gov/georgia-power-plant-hammond-ash-pond-3-draft-permit-information, click on Public Notices and scroll to the Zoom link.
Georgians can also make written comment via email to by September 8 to epdcomments@dnr.ga.gov include Georgia Power Plant Hammond AP-3 CCR permit in the subject line