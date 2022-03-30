The second booster for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at public health facilities and pharmacies around Georgia for anyone over the age of 50.
People 50 and older who received an initial booster dose at least 4 months ago are eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19. Separately, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the additional booster early this week but the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices didn't OK the new booster until Wednesday afternoon.
Covid cases in the Northwest Georgia region are continuing to decrease and the region is experiencing record low numbers since the pandemic began.
After the Omicron surge came through during January and February, cases began steadily dropping around Northwest Georgia and the rest of the United States.
Covid cases in Georgia have dropped by 34% and the northwest region is seeing about 600 total cases a day.
However, Northwest Georgia Region Public Health Communications Coordinator Logan Boss said they're currently unsure if and when the next surge will be.
"We're still in a lull and we don't know what's going to happen next. ... So for the time being, let's enjoy the lull," Boss said.
Countries in Europe and Asia are experiencing surges of a variant of the Omicron virus that hit earlier this year. This variant, which is called Omicron BA.2, is about 50% more transmissible, but the current evidence indicates that it's not as deadly.
The new variant has already begun popping up in Georgia, making up about 25% of all covid cases in the state.