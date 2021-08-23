Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on employee health insurance plans during their meeting on Tuesday night.
This will determine the health, dental and life insurance plans for all employees for the next year.
Nine public hearings for zoning and special use permits are also on the agenda, including three applications for Heavy Industrial rezoning.
The first would rezone a 218.6-acre parcel north of Huffaker Road and east of Fouche Gap Road from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial for an industrial park.
A representative from Southern Consulting Services, who is requesting the rezoning, said they bought a 350-acre lot thinking all of it was zoned for Heavy Industrial use. However, a large portion of the land was zoned Agricultural Residential.
Berry College is also looking to rezone a parcel from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial as a partnership between the college and the Rome-Floyd Development Authority.
Commissioners will also be voting on an application from Tom Watters and Watters Investment to rezone 33.5 acres on Calhoun Highway from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial.
During caucus, commissioners will be receiving an update on Floyd County Prison operations.
Under New Business, commissioners will be voting on a recommendation from the IT Department to purchase equipment for the Elections Office for the move to the health department. This will include the purchase of a switch, firewall, phone system for four lines and one fax machine from Logical Systems.
The pre-meeting caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Both sessions are public.