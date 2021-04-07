Floyd County's emergency management agency chief is urging residents to be aware of the possibility of severe storms over the next few days.
"Unfortunately we are expecting a switch to a more active weather pattern coming up, as multiple disturbances or frontal systems look to impact the area," FCEMA Director Tim Herrington said in a release.
Several rounds of isolated to scattered thunderstorms -- some possibly severe -- are expected to hit Northwest Georgia on Thursday and Friday. There's still uncertainty in the timing but, overall, the storms could be strongest in the afternoons and evenings.
The potential exists for storms bringing winds topping 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could cause flooding in low lying areas. Friday storm threats are, in general, a little more likely than on Thursday.