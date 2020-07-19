If a person were to look into some of the bins and piles at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center on Saturday, they might find themselves going back through memory lane.
The Electronics Collection Event is hosted six times a year at the recycling center on Lavender Drive. By reserving an appointment, Floyd County residents can bring their old electronics collecting dust in their homes and bring them to the center to be recycled. When you drive up, you can see old televisions, electric fans, keyboards, wires and all sorts of electronics.
Manager Tom Benefield said they sometimes get some little treasures that really brings them back in time, such as a Commodore 64 computer or an Atari 800.
When the event is over, a second party vendor comes to pick the old technology up. The vendor usually buys old computers and laptops from the center and charges a few cents a pound for miscellaneous technology. However, they do charge the center for picking up old televisions.
That's where Fenley TV and Antenna Sales Services comes into play.
Owner Randy Fenley takes almost all of the televisions for no charge and takes them back to his repair shop and store in Cedartown. He'll either repair the television itself or take some of the still useful parts from them to fix up others. He then sells them at the shop. He's currently teaching his 11-year-old grandson Grayson Fenley the trade.
The next Electronics Collection Event will take place on Sept. 19. The center will also be collecting household hazardous wastes at the event, such as paints, pesticides, pool chemicals and fluorescent light bulbs.
To make an appointment for the next event, call the center at (706) 291-5266 the first working day of September. The center will take appointments from that date until the day before the event.