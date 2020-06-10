Candidates in several local races will have to wait until Thursday morning for closure.
As of late Wednesday, elections workers were still counting the 13,337 absentee ballots submitted to the Floyd County Elections Office. Software problems in state-issued voting machines stalled the process and delayed getting those results published.
There were no updates to elections totals after 3 p.m. on Wednesday because they would have had to stop running the counting machine to get a report. Here are the totals in the sheriff's race as of that time:
- Tom Caldwell 2,592
- Ronnie Kilgo 1,425
- Dave Roberson 4,393
Looking at these numbers Roberson shows a hefty lead, but it's important to consider there were still around 10,000 absentee ballots still waiting to be counted at that time.
If Roberson can maintain his lead of over 50% of the vote total, there will be no runoff in the race. If not, the top two vote getters will face each other again on Aug. 11.
There is no Democratic candidate in November.
Vote totals in the Republican Superior Court Clerk race have remained close but incumbent Barbara Penson pulled ahead of challenger Joe Costolnick as absentee ballot results came in on Wednesday. The winner will face Democrat Moriah Medina -- who is unopposed for her party's nomination -- in the Nov. 3 general election.
Here are the reported totals so far:
- Joe Costolnick - 3,858
- Barbara Penson (I) - 4,263
State House District 13 incumbent Katie Dempsey has held a firm lead against a challenge in the GOP primary from software engineer and business owner Brad Barnes. While there are still many absentee ballots to factor in, only people within the district vote in this race. The winner will not face a contender in November after Democrat candidate J. Scott Fuller dropped out.
Here are the totals as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:
- Brad Barnes - 766
- Katie Dempsey (I) - 2,984
The final race to be decided in this election is for the post of Floyd County Chief Magistrate. It's nonpartisan, so this is winner-take-all.
Incumbent Gene Richardson, an attorney, is being challenged by businessman Justin Hight, the former owner of Easy Money Pawn Shop. The chief magistrate presides over small claims civil suits, garnishments and evictions. Richardson has held a strong lead over Hight thus far.
Here are the totals as of 3 p.m. in that race:
- Justin Hight - 3,890
- Gene Richardson (I) - 6,331