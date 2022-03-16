After moving the elections equipment to the new storage area earlier this week, Floyd County officials are preparing to move staff and office equipment to the new Floyd County Elections Office on March 29.
The county has been working on the move and renovation of the first floor space at the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E 12th St over the last few months, investing over $200,000 into the renovation.
The new office will be located on the right side of the building, with two entrances for the public.
The area will serve as an office space for the elections supervisor and office staff, as well as an area for early voting, providing much more space than the basement of the Floyd County Administration Building.
In addition, the new facility has much more available parking for voters, one of the many complaints people have had about the current location.
Earlier this week, Floyd County Election Board members oversaw the move of equipment to the second floor storage area, an area that is under "multilayered security" as Chair Jerry Lee described.
Until recently, much of the voting equipment had been stored in separate areas due to a lack of storage space at the current office, including some that were housed in the building that houses the morgue.
Now, all of the equipment is under one roof, save for a few printers that will remain in storage until the move. Lee said these are mostly backups and aren't essential for running an election.
This storage area will only be accessible by board members and elections office staff and like the rest of the office, has multiple security cameras set up inside.
On March 29, the Floyd County IT Department will be moving all of the servers to the new facility, along with the staff.
When moving the servers, the county IT department can disconnect the servers before moving them, but staff from the Secretary of State's Office will have to reconnect them.