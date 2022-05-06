As the first week of early voting comes to an end, around 1,138 people have cast their ballot for the mid term primaries.
"It's building up more and more everyday," Floyd County Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald said.
There hasn't been any technical issues regarding voting so far, except for a statewide outage involving the check in computers on Thursday. However, McDonald said they found an alternative solution to make sure people could still cast their ballot during the outage.
The Floyd County Elections Office will be open for weekend voting on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 18 E. 12th St. The office will also be open for weekend voting on May 14 at the same times and May 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to the in-person voting, the elections office has received 58 absentee ballots so far.
To request a ballot, you have to call the elections office at 706-291-5167 and they will mail one to you or you can visit the office and pick one up. You can no longer request a ballot online.
You also have to add your driver’s license number to the application for voter verification. If you don’t have a driver’s license, you have to provide another form of state issued identification such as a military ID, a U.S. passport.
The application must either be mailed back to the elections office or drop it off in person.
The elections office will also hold the only absentee ballot drop box in the county. The drop box is inside the building by the main entrance will only be available to use during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s a surveillance camera on the drop box 24/7 as well.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is May 13 and the earliest day elections officials can mail out absentee ballots is April 25.
Elections officials can accept absentee ballots up to 7 p.m. on election day.
Most of the local races will be decided on the Republican primary ballot, except for the 14th congressional district race. State House Districts 12 and 13 as well as the state Senate 52 and 53 seats will be decided in the primary, as well as the only County Commission seat where there’s a contest.
Another item, the extension of the education local option sales tax — often incorrectly referred to as ESPLOST — will be decided on the May primary ballot. Voters are being asked if they’ll approve an extension of a joint city-county schools ELOST package, with the new collection to run through March 31, 2029.
For Rome City Schools, they will use the 1-cent sales tax funds to build a new middle school, while Floyd County Schools plans to use the money for infrastructure and upkeep at all of their current facilities.
To check your status and see sample ballots online, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website.