Elections fraud conspiracies continue to plague the Floyd County Elections Board as the primary, which will decide most local elections, nears on May 24.
On Wednesday board member Pam Peters -- who herself pushed elections fraud conspiracy theories regarding the former elections board after the 2020 presidential election -- appeared to ask the county attorney to find a way to give board members more access to polling locations.
An elections investigator with the secretary of state’s office found no “intentional misconduct" by the former Floyd County Elections Board. In that incident, 2,600 ballots were initially not counted. The former chief elections clerk who was responsible error was fired. The full recount, including the 2,600 ballots, was certified and counted in the final election result.
The Wednesday discussion began with what board members should expect and prepare for on election day. It turned into a debate on the area where voters cast their ballots -- restricted to only voters and poll workers -- and whether board members could enter that space.
Peters, one of the Republican representatives on the board, complained that board members should be allowed in the area.
"Poll officers have more access than we do," Peters said.
In response, Chair Jerry Lee said that while board members can enter a precinct to check with poll managers and touch base, they can't enter the space where voting takes place.
"If they have a question or concern or mechanical issue, they have a telephone number in their packet for them to call. If it's a serious or emergency situation, they need to call 911 or refer to the police officer at the location," Lee said.
Peters contended that Floyd County is the only county in the state that is interpreting the law to say that board members cannot be in the area where voters are casting ballots.
She disagreed with the county attorney's interpretation of the law, and asked that the county attorney find a way to interpret the law to allow them to enter the area where voters cast ballots.
However, County Attorney Virginia Harman reiterated that the county's interpretation isn't any different from any other Georgia county's interpretation.
"The law as applied to this board is very clear that you are not individually authorized to be there," Harman said.
The only instance where a board member is allowed to be in the electors' space would be if a poll manager reported an equipment issue they do not now how to fix, Harman said. At that point a board member could assist if they were the only expert on how that machine operates.
"We're talking about a very limited set of circumstances where a piece of equipment isn't working and it can't be taken out of the room and only one of you can work on it ... All of the electors would also have to be taken out of the zone," Harman said. "That is a very narrow set of circumstances."
Even so, that specific situation isn't likely since a representative from Dominion Voting will be present.
"I can tell you there will be very close scrutiny regarding board members' actions, particularly on election day. So I want to urge caution," Harman said. "We're dealing with times where we're going to be scrutinized very closely and this is the law."
The board only has authority as a governing body and not individually, Lee said. The board trains poll workers and poll managers -- the people tasked with handling any issues on elections day.
Regardless of the clarification, Peters again voiced disagreement with the interpretation. She stated that she should be allowed in those spaces because she'd sworn an oath to supervise the elections process.
Public comment
Also, during the public participation portion of the meeting, Floyd County resident Michael Morgan demanded that the board provide a "master training plan" for the elections office staff and have it ready for him by the board's next meeting.
The elections office doesn't report to the elections board, Lee said. It reports to Floyd County Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald.
Unfazed, Morgan attempted to give elections board members tickets to a film purported to be a documentary "2000 Mules."
The film, directed by Dinesh D'Souza and produced by far-right Texas-based organization True the Vote, claims that a large number of people illegally deposited absentee ballots in drop boxes set up during the 2020 election.
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the filmmaker claims there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
In response to the allegations, the Georgia Election Board voted Tuesday to allow the state Attorney General’s Office to intervene if True the Vote doesn’t comply with subpoena requests to turn over records the group claims show a coordinated effort to rig the election.
However, Morgan urged the elections board to watch the film with an "unbiased" viewpoint as well as offered to drive them to the theater.
"In the effort of fairness, I'm expecting all of you to view this documentary with an open mind and remove all of your preconceived notions," Morgan said. Board members appeared to accept the tickets at the meeting, but none confirmed whether or not they will view the film.
During the regular meeting, the board also went into closed session for almost an hour to discuss personnel and legal matters, but no action was taken.