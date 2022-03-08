On March 22, Floyd County Commissioners will consider a recommendation from the new Floyd County Elections Board to hire a new Elections Supervisor.
This comes after actions in the Georgia General Assembly, two elections boards and two elections successfully run by an interim chief elections clerk.
After a day of interviews and a 20-minute closed session meeting, the new Floyd County Elections Board turned up one candidate for the new elections supervisor position, who at this point has very limited elections experience.
New board, new recommendation
In the summer of 2021, the former Floyd County Elections Board recommended hiring Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell for the post of Floyd County chief elections clerk. The former clerk Robert Brady was fired in November 2020.
During the meeting where Floyd County Commissioners voted on the former board’s recommendation in July 2021, more than a dozen people spoke on the recommendation that night. Some of the speakers cited unfounded rumors concerning election fraud, with an almost even split for and against hiring Waddell on what appeared to be partisan lines.
Many speakers contended that the pool of applicants was too small because of a requirement that they already be certified as a Georgia election official.
Commissioners declined the recommendation from what is now a defunct elections board to permanently hire Waddell, citing a desire to see a more inclusive process and asked the board to cast a wider net.
The requirement concerning the elections certification was removed by the former board and they reopened the position. According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, an elections official has to be certified within six months of being hired.
That previous board began interviews for the position after municipal elections in 2021, but postponed the hiring process after local legislators introduced new legislation to create a new five-member election board in November.
Part of the change wasn’t unwelcome. The former board had requested an expansion of the board, saying the workload was too much for three people.
However, instead of just expanding the board, the legislation actually dissolved the previous board and replaced it with a five-member board. Four of the members of the new board are comprised of recommendations, two each, from the Republican and Democratic parties.
In addition to the four political party representatives, a fifth person appointed by the Floyd County Commission serves as chair.
The new elections board is made up of Democrat representatives Ralph Davis and Corey L. Townsend, Republican representatives Pam Peters and Gary Stamper and nonpartisan chair Jerry Lee.
Hiring process resumes
Last week, the new board began the hiring process for the Floyd County Elections Supervisor, which replaced the chief elections clerk position under the new legislation.
They first went over how the hiring process works and interviewed around six candidates at the meeting the following day, which lasted about eight hours in closed session.
On Tuesday, the board spent about 20 minutes in closed session with County Attorney Virginia Harman and County Manager Jamie McCord and came up with one sole leading candidate: Euharlee City Manager James Stephens.
Under Georgia law, when a public board narrows down their search to “as many as three persons” under consideration they must release that to the public. However, Harman said the board isn’t required to whittle the pool down to three final candidates.
Harman described the hiring process as a “good one and conducted in accordance with the letter and spirit of the law.”
According to Harman and McCord, they expect Floyd County Commissioners to vote on the recommendation at the March 22 meeting.
Stephens has previously worked in various government and private organizations in an accounting capacity, managed staff and also serves as an adjunct professor at Northwest Georgia Technical College teaching accounting. He’s also worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the City of Cedartown.
As far as elections go, he has limited experience, having “worked in his role as city manager, working with Bartow County election process,” according to Lee.