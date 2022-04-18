The Floyd County Elections Board will be going over preparations for the May primaries at their Tuesday meeting.
The meeting will begin with a caucus where the elections board members will be going over where they are with redistricting, poll worker training and recruitment as well as ballot proofing.
Ballot proofing is reviewing each different kind of ballot that people will be using during the election -- the Republican primary ballot, the Democratic primary ballot, the nonpartisan ballot and the absentee ballots. This is to make sure they have all the correct information on the ballots, such as all the candidates, the correct state house and senate districts and the local education local option sales tax package.
Board Chair Jerry Lee said both he and the new interim elections supervisor, Pete McDonald, worked on ballot proofing last week.
The regular meeting will also feature an update on the recent office move to the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St. and a report from McDonald.
Caucus begins at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Logic and Accuracy testing of the voting machines will begin April 25 at 9 a.m. and will continue until all the machines have been tested. The testing will take place in the server room, which has a window for people to look into to watch the testing take place.
April 25 is also the last day to register for the May primary election. You can register by visiting the Georgia My Voter Page website.