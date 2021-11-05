Sorry, an error occurred.
The Floyd County Elections Board will meet Monday at 2 p.m. to certify the results of the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The board will meet in the community room of the County Administration Building. There are no other items of business listed on the Monday agenda.
The board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon in the community room of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Some of the items to be discussed include updates on a potential move of the elections offices to the Floyd County Health Department and a report from the Citizens Advisory Committee.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will have a special called meeting on Nov. 12 to conduct interviews with the four top candidates for the elections supervisor position.
