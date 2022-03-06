The Floyd County Elections Board will hold a special called meeting on Monday where they will discuss the elections supervisor position in closed session.
Last week, elections board members met twice to discuss the hiring process and interview candidates. According to Chair Jerry Lee, they've received over a dozen applications so far and interviewed about under a dozen.
“We have some very good candidates, but the process is not over yet,” Lee previously said.
At the Monday meeting, Lee said the board is hoping to narrow down the candidate selection even more. With the upcoming primaries and move to the health department, the board members are anxious to get a supervisor and fill the rest of the office staffing.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. Board members will immediately go into closed session once the meeting begins then come back out to give an update on the hiring process.
Elections office move
The new elections office is also expected to open later this month at the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E. 12th St.
Last week, they were still waiting on an air conditioning unit to arrive. Once that comes in, they will begin moving furniture into the office.
The elections office will be located on the first floor of the building and will include an area for early voting and a viewing room for ballot counting and Logistics and Analysis testing. There will be a window that looks into the room for poll watchers to use during ballot counting.
On the second floor of the building, there will be a more secure room for the elections equipment. This area will be closed off from the public and will only be accessed by the elections office staff and the Floyd County Board of Elections.