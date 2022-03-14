The Floyd County Elections Board will be giving an update on their move to the Floyd County Health Department at their Tuesday meeting.
The county has been renovating a space on the first floor of the health department for the Elections and Registration Office over the last few months. The new location will include space for early voting, a larger room for ballot counting and logistics and analysis testing and a more secure area for the elections equipment.
One of the biggest factors contributing to the move from the County Administration Building to the health department on East 12th Street is the lack of storage at the admin building downtown. Most of the equipment is stored in the small office on the bottom floor, but some has been stored in the facility where the morgue is located.
When the equipment is moved to the second floor of the health department building, the area will be accessible only to the elections office staff and elections board members.
County officials had planned for the move to be finished at the beginning of the month, but they had to delay after an HVAC unit didn’t arrive on time.
Elections board members will also be giving an update on the elections supervisor position.
At a called meeting last week, the board made a recommendation to hire Euharlee City Manager James Stephens for the position. County Commissioners are expected to vote on this recommendation at their March 22 meeting.
The elections board caucus will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday while the regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E 4th Ave. Both sessions are public.