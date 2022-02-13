The new Floyd County Elections and Registration Office will be at the Floyd County Health Department. The entrance and office will be to the right of the main entrance and signage will be added once renovations are complete.
The Floyd County Elections Board will be meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the elections office move and how they’re preparing for the upcoming May primaries.
County officials have been working on moving the elections office to the Floyd County Health Department on 12th Street for the past few months. Previously, officials said they should be ready to move in by early March.
The new facility will serve as a center where residents can register to vote and cast ballots as well as provide a public viewing room for ballot counting and pre-election Logistics and Analysis Testing of the voting machines. The office will also have a secure storage room for all the voting equipment, which will not be open to the public.
A major benefit of the location is the ample parking lot.
Also on Tuesday, elections board members will also be voting on moving one of the early voting locations from Garden Lakes Baptist Church to the Anthony Recreation Center.
In addition, they will also be discussing dates for Sunday voting when early voting begins on May 2.
The elections board is also expected to accept a proposed settlement with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office regarding the undercount discovered during the 2020 presidential election audit.
A discussion will likely take place in closed session, according to County Attorney Virginia Harman. Board members would then take an official vote in the matter when they come out of closed session.
The meeting will also include an update on Georgia redistricting and how it will affect upcoming elections.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law new district maps for Congress and the Georgia General Assembly, based on the 2020 census. The maps are supposed to be used for this year’s elections, however, they are being challenged in court.
Elections board members will hold a premeeting caucus at 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place in the Community Room at 4 p.m.