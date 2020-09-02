The Floyd County Elections Board announced they will be holding a special called meeting on Thursday at noon.
The only listed business is discussion and consideration of a proposed third party contract available through the Georgia Secretary of State's office for assistance with processing absentee ballots.
"There has been an organized effort on the Secretary of State's part to make life as easy as possible for us because they expect a large amount of voters to want absentee ballots," Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said.
While the office hasn't finalized anything yet, the Secretary of State's office is looking into using Runbeck Election Services to handle the absentee ballot process for the county elections office in November.
The vendor was used for the June 9 primary by the Secretary of State's office to send out applications and ballots to voters.
"What this meeting is about is basically I need a vote from the board about whether they do or don't want to do this," Brady said. "And this is one of those things that if we don't opt in now, we won't be able to opt in later."
If they do vote to go ahead and hire the vendor, there would be a charge for the elections office.
The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.