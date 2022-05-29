The Floyd County Elections Board will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to certify the May 24 primary results before sending them to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Locally, incumbents swept the contested races in the primary, with all state House and Senate representatives to return to the Georgia General Assembly in 2023.
While State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, had two challengers, she won District 13 by a large margin with 72.42% of the vote.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, won all three counties in Senate District 52, beating Bartow County-based candidates Jeff Lewis and Derek Keeney.
Floyd County Commissioner Larry Maxey will also be returning to the commission for another four years after beating Ronnie Kilgo by over 2,200 votes.
Georgia 14th Congressional District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was able to hold her own against five other candidates, with over 60% of voters favoring the incumbent.
Despite ballots with multiple candidates for various elected positions, there won’t be any Republican runoffs on June 21.
In statewide contests, there will be a few runoffs to determine Democratic nominees: Kwanza Hall versus Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor; Bee Nyguen versus Dee Dawkins-Haigler for secretary of state; and William Boddie versus Nicole Horn for labor commissioner.
Voters who cast ballots in the Republican primary are ineligible to weigh in. Those who chose the Democratic ballot, and eligible voters who didn’t vote in either primary, may vote in the runoffs.
Also on Tuesday, election board members will choose an early voting location for the June runoff, which will begin June 13.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd County Election Center at 18 E. 12th St.