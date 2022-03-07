The Floyd County Elections Board announced that they have recommended to hire Euharlee City Manager James Stephens as the Floyd County elections supervisor.
Board members met twice last week to discuss the hiring of the elections supervisor, which is replacing the former chief elections clerk position previously held by Robert Brady and currently held by interim clerk Vanessa Waddell.
Chair Jerry Lee said they interviewed “under a dozen” candidates last week in closed meetings. On Monday, the board spent about 20 minutes in closed session discussing before they reopened the meeting to announce their recommendation.
Stephens has worked in various government and private organizations in an accounting capacity, managed staff and also serves as an adjunct professor at Northwest Georgia Technical College teaching accounting. He’s also worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the City of Cedartown.
As far as elections go, he has limited experience, having “worked in his role as city manager, working with Bartow County election process” according to Lee.
He also isn’t election certified, but that wasn’t a requirement for the position. He does have to get certified within the first six months of being hired.
The next step in the hiring process is for the Floyd County Commission to approve the recommendation within the next two weeks. Lee expects Stephens to start sometime in April.
During the same meeting, the elections board approved combining the two part-time elections office position into one full-time position.