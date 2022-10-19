The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registrations has ruled in favor of a Berry College student seeking to register to vote in Floyd County.
The Berry freshman, who is originally from California but now lives on campus, appealed to the board after the registrar's office had determined her to be ineligible. At issue was whether or not she had taken steps under the Georgia Election Code to establish Floyd County as her permanent residence.
County Attorney Virginia Harman told the elections board that there is no one thing to look for in determining legal residency under the code.
“You look at the totality of the intent and the facts,” she said. “A statement of intent to change residence is part of the test, but then you have to look at the facts of what they have done to change their residence.”
Harman added that, according to the law, being a dorm student in the county is not a determinative factor.
“A person attending an institution of higher learning can neither be qualified nor disqualified based on attendance at that college or university where they reside,” she said.
During the hearing, Amanda Milner presented a paycheck and a bank statement as proof of residency. She said she plans to stay in the Rome area after she graduates, adding that she is not registered to vote in California and has no intention of moving back there.
“My life and my home are here,” she said. “I love this community so much and I want to continue to be a part of it.”
The board, satisfied that Milner had addressed the issues that were brought up, voted to let her register.
Floyd County Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey said Wednesday Milner has now been registered, per board instructions. Because the original application was made before the deadline, she will be able to vote in this election.
Bailey also issued a statement Wednesday that read:
"The relinquishing of certain election-related decision making responsibilities to the board of elections will always be something that I am in vehement support of, as I will always strongly support a system based in checks and balances, ethics, and a spirit of democracy. That said, I also reserve the right to a respectfully dissenting opinion and am confident that the board made their decisions in congruence with what they believed to be true. However, any and all elections opinions that I form will be firmly rooted in Georgia Election Code."