The Floyd County Board of Elections decided to hire Dominion Voting Systems for technical support during the Nov. 2 city elections.
It would only be for a few days, to assist with any issues concerning the voting equipment, board members said at their Tuesday meeting.
During the public comment period, one person contended that Dominion has sent less qualified technicians in the past. However, Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said they believe that won't be an issue with just Rome's election and that Dominion might've been "spread too thin" during the 2020 general election.
Interim Chief Clerk Vanessa Waddell will work on estimates before the board officially approves the plan and sends it to the Rome City Commission to approve the expenditure. With no other elections scheduled this year, the city will be paying the full cost.
Eventually, Conrad said, they hope to have an office staff member who specializes in tech support for voting equipment -- but that position won't be created until after they hire a new chief elections clerk.
The board had expected to have the job posted on the Floyd County website by Feb. 24, but Conrad said they hadn't realized it would be a slow process. She hopes the County Commission will approve the job description at one of their meetings this month.
The interim position held by Waddell was only for six months, meaning it is set to expire in May. However, after speaking with County Manager Jamie McCord and the Human Resources Department, Conrad was able to confirm that they can extend the interim position so that they don't rush the hiring process for a new chief clerk.
According to Conrad, McCord also said there are two potential places for the elections office to move to: the health department building on East 12th Street and another location that he has not yet disclosed.
In the past, Conrad has said the second floor of the health department wouldn't be ideal, since it doesn't have a loading dock and would be difficult for storage.
The board also wants to have whoever the new chief clerk will be involved in that selection process.